Thompson set for Pompey return

Pompey defender Nathan Thompson is nearing a return to fitness.

The summer arrival has been injured since the second day of pre-season training.

The former Swindon captain picked up a foot injury after the Blues reported back for training under new boss Kenny Jackett last month.

He’s been unable to feature in any of Pompey’s pre-season friendlies and is not in contention for this weekend’s League One opener against Rochdale.

However, the 26-year-old is on the road to recovery, with next week pencilled in for a possible return.

Jackett confirmed: With Thompson, we are looking at next week for his return.’