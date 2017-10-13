Thompson sounds warning to Pompey’s League One rivals

Have your say

NATHAN THOMPSON has warned Pompey’s League One rivals: We haven’t got started yet.

The Blues defender believes his side haven’t remotely showed what they’re capable of – and that’s a dangerous thing for teams aiming for third-tier success this season.

Thompson and his team-mates take on MK Dons at Fratton Park tomorrow still looking to put back-to-back league wins together.

Kenny Jackett’s men sit three points off the play-offs in 13th place, with over a quarter of the campaign now played.

The 26-year-old reckons Pompey have yet to show their true form – and it’s bad news for League One when they do.

Thompson said: ‘As a team we haven’t even started yet, and that’s dangerous. It’s quite a good place to be in.

‘We’re in touching distance of the play-offs but haven’t put results together yet.

‘We need to start putting back-to-back results together. It’s not good enough to win a game then lose one.

‘We’re averaging one-and-a-half points per game and that will get you in and around the play-offs.

‘Three points from two games is not a bad return, but we’re capable of more.

‘We just need to find that consistency to make an improvement.

‘You see the likes of Fleetwood come to our place and we put them to the sword. They are a team who are always up there challenging.

‘On the flip side, we can go and put in a performance like we did at Scunthorpe. That’s frustrating.

‘We’re trying to find that middle ground.

‘When we’re not playing as well, we need to find a way to get results. That’s what champions do.

‘The teams who end up at the top do so because they’re consistent.

‘When we are able to field our strongest team it’s there. I think we will find that consistency.’