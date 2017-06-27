Thompson to make Pompey presence felt

Nathan Thompson insists he can be a key figure in the Pompey dressing room.

The 26-year-old became the first signing of Kenny Jackett’s Blues reign last Thursday after snubbing a new deal at Swindon.

With Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain expected to pen a fresh contract this week, Pompey’s new boss inherits a youthful team made up of eight players aged 20 and under.

Thompson has a wealth of League One experience under his belt and was appointed captain at the County Ground at just 22.

Despite being a new boy, he is ready to stamp his authority on the team as well as offer guidance to the fledging stars.

Thompson said: ‘At Swindon, I wasn’t a captain who would go and shout at players.

‘When someone needs an arm around them I’ll do that and when they need a rocket, I’ll give them a rocket.

‘Being captain made me grow up and see things from other people’s perspective.

‘That will stand me in good stead and it’s a good characteristic to have.

‘With added pressure comes added responsibility and I think I can thrive on it and showcase what I’ve got.

Jackett has previously achieved promotions from League One at Millwall and Wolves.

Thompson was particularly impressed with the title-winning side the 55-year-old assembled at Molineux in the 2013-14 season and is relishing the chance to play under his new boss.

‘Kenny is very enthusiastic and talked about the potential this place has,’ the versatile player added.

‘His Wolves team that annihilated the league was strong with power and pace.

‘He knows what promotion is about and with key additions he’ll be able to get the best out of the squad.’