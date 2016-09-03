Three in a row as Pompey thrash Crawley

Pompey served up their third league win on the bounce as they demolished Crawley.

A first-half super show from Paul Cook’s men saw them bury Dermot Drummy’s side 3-0.

A Curtis Main double either side of a confident Gary Roberts finish did the damage.

The second half proved a procession with the Blues closing out the game and getting their fourth clean sheet in five league games.

The result lifts Pompey to fourth in the table - two points off leaders Luton.

Pompey served up their most impressive 45 minutes of the season as they bulldozed Crawley in the first half.

They had to come through an early scare, however, as Enzio Boldewijn bundled into the box and the ball dropped to James Collins who dragged his shot wide from 10 yards.

Cook’s men made the breakthrough after nine minutes as Enda Stevens got to the byline and cut the ball back to Main, who made no mistake from a couple of yards out.

Pompey doubled their advantage three minutes later as Danny Rose won possession from Alex Davey and Roberts was put clear to finish emphatically from 12 yards.

The Blues were coasting from that point on a comfortable afternoon and it just seemed a matter of time before the third goal arrived.

It came eight minutes before the break as Milan Lalkovic’s deflected shot was pushed away by Mersin as far as Main, who snaffled the ball home in predatory fashion.

There was time for Christian Burgess to make an important last-ditch tackle on Jason Banton before the interval on a rare foray forward from the visitors.

The second half proved comfortable for Pompey although there wasn’t a great deal in the way of clearcut chances.

There was a standing ovation for Main as he was replaced by Conor Chaplin after 65 minutes.

Baker drifted a shot wide after 77 minutes moments after Chaplin’s tempting cross flashed across the face of goal.

Then Baker freed Chaplin with a lovely crossfield ball who teed up Kal Naismith, but Mersin held his angled drive.

Michael Smith put a late chance wide after bursting clear, but it didn’t matter as Pompey closed the game out with ease for the victory.