Title-winners have given Pompey boss a selection headache

There were one or two lads with a point to prove at Blackpool.

So it was really pleasing to see them channel their energy in the right way on their return to league action.

You normally get one or two players having an off day, but everyone stepped up at Bloomfield Road.

From Matt Clarke doing a job at left-back to that man Brett Pitman coming through with the goals once again.

Their keeper didn’t cover himself in glory –thankfully so – but we had the shots to test him in the end.

The lads deserved a lot of credit. They all worked extremely hard and the game then burst into life in the final 16 minutes.

Naturally, the accolades went to Brett and Ben Close after the game.

It was brilliant to see Closey get on the scoresheet.

You could sense that first goal was getting nearer for him over the past couple of games.

Ben seems to be playing an extra 10 or 15 yards further up the pitch.

So hopefully that goal will mark the first of a few from our young midfielder.

Ben put in a strong performance, but so did the rest of the team to get the win.

I felt Danny Rose deserved plaudits for his display on his return to the side.

Rosey’s work-rate was exceptional and he was a bit of an unsung hero, for my money.

He kept it simple and put in a good shift, while Kal Naismith again showed that he’s got a good delivery on him.

Gareth Evans was decent from set-pieces and grafted all over the pitch.

I’m sure there were one or two of the lads who had a bit of fire in their belly after a lack of playing time.

There’s nothing wrong with being disappointed about not playing, as long as you channel it in the right way.

The likes of Rosey, Gaz and Kal did just that on Saturday, and they’ve now given the manager a selection headache – but a good one at that.

Kenny has to give it some thought over how he goes about things against Southend this weekend.

These boys have shown they are ready to come in and they are professional over how they go about their business. It definitely showed, though, they have been champing at the bit to show their manager what they can do.

Finally, it was sad to hear of the death of huge Pompey fan Gary Martin, who’s lost his fight with cancer. Gary was a larger-than-life character and there is a campaign for applause in his memory in the 58th minute on Saturday, which we should all get behind.