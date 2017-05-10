Title-winning hero told he has a Pompey future

Michael Doyle has been assured he is part of Paul Cook’s League One plans.

Now Pompey’s skipper is waiting to see a contract tabled before committing.

The 35-year-old was among the Blues’ out-of-contract players who yesterday met Cook to learn whether they had a Fratton Park future.

The club are today expected to announce the outcome of all talks, although it has already emerged youngster Calvin Davies has been released.

Doyle has revealed the club are keen to retain his services after leading them to the League Two title.

The veteran midfielder was a league ever-present during that run which came to its remarkable conclusion on Saturday.

Now he is waiting to see a contract before pledging himself to a third season on the south coast.

Doyle said: ‘I had a quick chat yesterday with the manager and Leam and they said they wanted to get something done.

‘I now need to get a contract offer from the club to see if that is what’s going to happen.

‘Obviously I can’t offer myself a contract because if I could I would give myself three years and be the highest-paid player! That’s not going to happen, though.

‘When you are a footballer and your contract runs down you are a sitting duck really, the clubs have all the power at the minute with players like myself.

‘The most important thing being my age has been to focus on trying to get the club promoted.

‘A new contract wasn’t one of those things I was actively asking about at that stage.

‘The club will move at their own pace and I wait to see what details are in the contract.’

Doyle has made 96 appearances and scored three times since arriving at Fratton Park.

Following his release by Sheffield United in the summer of 2015, Cook snapped up the combative midfielder.

In January 2016, the Irishman was handed an extension to take him to the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Doyle’s first Pompey campaign saw him crowned The News/Sports Mail player of the season as the club reached the play-off semi-finals.

The former Coventry City player has remained an integral part of Cook’s first-team and had the honour of hoisting aloft the League Two trophy at Southsea Common on Sunday.

He added: ‘I’d like to stay. I’ve enjoyed my time at the club, it has been brilliant.

‘What we have achieved has been superb.

‘It’s a bit of an awkward situation at the minute having won the league and now being out of contract.

‘I’ll need to see the contract. There’s no beating around the bush, I am not playing the political game, that’s how it is.

‘I’ll wait to see what happens next.’