KAYLEIGH TONKS hit the goal trail as Pompey Ladies’ development squad lifted the Portsmouth DFA Cup.

Tonks smashed in four goals as the Blues cruised to a 7-0 victory over Widbrook United.

Sophie Phelps, Tash Stevens and Rebecca Bell were also on the scoresheet at AFC Portchester’s Wicor Rec home.

Widbrook stuck to their guns in the face of the pressure and were indebted to their keeper who made a number of stops after shipping three goals in the first 19 minutes.