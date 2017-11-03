Top marks for Pompey duo Kennedy and Thompson

Have your say

Matty Kennedy and Nathan Thompson were Pompey’s top performers in October.

That’s according to The News’ match ratings from League One games played over the course of the past month.

Pompey defender Nathan Thompson

Both Kennedy and Thompson featured in all five league fixtures in October - and they finished joint-top in our player rating, with an average (out of 10) of 7.4.

Cardiff loanee Kennedy scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 victory at Gillingham.

The winger also had impressive displays against Doncaster and Bradford, winning The News’ man-of-the-match award on both occasions.

Thompson, meanwhile, was solid at the back over the course of the month, helping Pompey to register two clean sheets.

The defender was also named our man of the match from the 3-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Striker Oli Hawkins claimed the third-place position with an average rating of 7.2.

And that’s despite playing against Gillingham in the centre of defence.

Hawkins also scored both goals in the 2-0 win against MK Dons.

Stuart O’Keefe was Pompey’s fourth best performer, after a string of strong outings in the heart of midfield.

Christian Burgess, Jamal Lowe and Matt Clarke (all 6.8) were joint fifth with consistent performances respectively.