Top scorer back in Pompey starting line up

Pompey entertain Bradford in League One today

Pompey midfielder Danny Rose Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey v Bradford: gaffer for a day

Brett Pitman returned to Pompey's starting XI against Bradford today.

The skipper last week made his comeback as a second-half substitute at Blackburn following a knee operation.

But today at Fratton Park he was in Kenny Jackett's line up against Stuart McCall's third-placed side.

Pitman replaced Oli Hawkins in the only change to the team which performed so disappointingly in their 3-0 Ewood Park loss.

That meant the towering striker exchanging place among a substitutes' bench still without Damien McCrory and Adam May, despite the duo back in training on Thursday following injury.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Donohue, Close, O'Keefe, Lowe, Bennett, Kennedy, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Rose, Hawkins, Chaplin, Naismith, Evans, Haunstrup.