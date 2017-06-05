Transfer gossip: Cook linked with Doyle reunion

Eoin Doyle has been linked with a move to Wigan.

The Lancashire Evening Post has reported the Irishman could be in line for a reunion with Paul Cook, after he left Pompey to take the helm at the DW Stadium last week.

Striker Doyle joined the Blues on loan from Preston in the January transfer window last season to help boost the side’s fire-power.

But his stay came to a premature end when he limped off with a calf injury in the first half of Pompey’s 2-1 victory against Newport at Fratton Park on March 25.

The 29-year-old scored just twice in 12 Blues appearacnes.

The News reported last month that Pompey were looking to secure Doyle’s services this summer while Cook was still in charge.

However, following the 50-year-old’s departure, it is understood that he has taken his interest in Doyle with him.

The Dubliner has played under Cook three times during his career – at Sligo Rovers, Chesterfield and Pompey.