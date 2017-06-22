Transfer gossip: Davies linked to Tranmere

Tom Davies has been linked with a move to Tranmere.

Reports suggest the defender is one of Rovers boss Micky Mellon’s main targets.

Out-of-favour Davies joined the Blues from Accrington last summer but made just 16 appearances in all competitions in the 2016-17 season.

Pompey are closing in on Swindon’s versatile captain Nathan Thompson, who can play centre-back.

National League side Tranmere also signed Ben Tollitt from the Blues last September on loan before the Liverpudlian moved to Prenton Park on a permanent basis in December.