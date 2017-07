Pompey have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman.

Reports in Suffolk have suggested the Blues are closing in on the 29-year-old.

Pitman could be available to leave Portman Road as Mick McCarthy shakes up his options this summer.

The former Bournemouth man was the Tractor Boys’ top scorer with 11 goals in his first campaign after joining the club.

But that was followed up with four goals last term, as he struggled to fit in with his side’s direct style of play.