Transfer gossip: Pompey defender linked with Coventry

Tom Davies has been linked with a move to Coventry.

Reports suggest the centre-back is on Sky Blues boss Mark Robins’ radar.

Davies joined Pompey last summer from Accrington Stanley but made just 16 appearances during his maiden campaign.

The 25-year-old has yet to feature in League One for the Blues this term with his only appearance coming in the 3-3 draw against Fulham under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Despite Matt Clarke missing the start of the season, Kenny Jackett’s preferred centre-back pairing has been Christian Burgess and Jack Whatmough.

Davies was linked to a move to Tranmere earlier in the summer.

Michael Doyle and Liam O’Brien both left Pompey for Coventry this summer, while the Ricoh Arena outfit are also hoping to snap-up Carl Baker.

Meanwhile, former Blues loanees Mark McNulty and Dominic Hyam have also moved to the Sky Blues this summer.