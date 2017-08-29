Transfer gossip: Pompey defender linked with Coventry

Tom Davies has been linked with a move to Coventry.
Reports suggest the centre-back is on Sky Blues boss Mark Robins’ radar.
Davies joined Pompey last summer from Accrington Stanley but made just 16 appearances during his maiden campaign.
The 25-year-old has yet to feature in League One for the Blues this term with his only appearance coming in the 3-3 draw against Fulham under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.
Despite Matt Clarke missing the start of the season, Kenny Jackett’s preferred centre-back pairing has been Christian Burgess and Jack Whatmough.
Davies was linked to a move to Tranmere earlier in the summer.
Michael Doyle and Liam O’Brien both left Pompey for Coventry this summer, while the Ricoh Arena outfit are also hoping to snap-up Carl Baker.
Meanwhile, former Blues loanees Mark McNulty and Dominic Hyam have also moved to the Sky Blues this summer.
