Transfer Gossip: Pompey eye Dagenham hitman

Pompey are reportedly chasing Dagenham & Redbridge striker Oliver Hawkins.

According to the Non-League Paper, the Blues have made a bid for the forward, who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the National League outfit last season.

Hawkins, 25, joined the Daggers from Hemel Hempstead in January 2016 but could not prevent their relegation from League Two that campaign. The striker is highly regarded in the non-league game, though, with many tipping him for a return to the Football League this summer.