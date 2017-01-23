Transfer Gossip: Pompey eye non-league winger

Pompey have been running the rule over Dorking Wanderers winger Matt Briggs, according to the Surrey Mirror.

The ‘pacy and strong’ wideman has been attracting attention from several clubs following his performances in Ryman League division one south.

And in a report by the Mirror, the Blues have joined the likes of Crystal Palace, Stoke and Charlton in registering an interest.

Twenty-year-old Briggs, from the north east, has 18 months remaining of a two-year contract at Dorking.

He has scored 11 goals for Wanderers this season.

Pompey have added Jamal Lowe and Nicke Kabamba from National League South Hampton & Richmond Borough to their ranks in the January transfer window.