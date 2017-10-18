Transfer gossip: Pompey linked with Adeboyejo

Have your say

Pompey are interested in Victor Adeboyejo, reports suggest.

According to the Bolton News, Blues boss Kenny Jackett has his radar on the Nigerian – but the Trotters are leading the way to land the striker.

Adeboyejo, 19, was at Leyton Orient between 2014 and 2017 and made 15 appearances for the O’s.

After leaving Brisbane Road this summer, following their relegation from League Two last season, the front man has been training with Chelsea.

He featured in the Blues’ 3-1 loss to Swansea City in Premier League 2 on Friday.

As a youngster, Adeboyejo also spent time at Arsenal, AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic.

Barnsley have also reportedly expressed interest in the former Margate Town loanee.

Pompey have recently been linked with Boreham Wood’s Bruno Andrade, joint-top goalscorer in the National League.