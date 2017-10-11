Transfer gossip: Pompey linked with Andrade

Have your say

Pompey are reportedly chasing Boreham Wood attacker Bruno Andrade.

According to Non-League Pitchero, Kenny Jackett has his eye on the Portuguese talent.

Andrade has made a bright start to the season having scored eight goals from 15 appearances for National League outfit Boreham Wood.

The 24-year-old graduated through Queen Park Rangers’ Academy and made his debut for the Hoops when coming off the bench in a 2-0 Championship win against Preston in November 2010.

Andrade spent time away from Loftus Road on loan at Aldershot Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Stevenage.

He made a permanent switch to Woking in 2015 before moving to Boreham one year later.

The report suggests Pompey are ‘getting closer to an agreement’ for Andrade and the Blues ‘are in control of the situation’.

Peterborough are also rumoured to be interested.

The Blues have made good use of the non-league market recently having signed Jamal Lowe and Nicke Kabamba from Hampton & Richmond in January, as well as Oli Hawkins from Dagenham & Redbridge this summer.

Jackett has previously stated he wants to harvest talent from outside the Football League.