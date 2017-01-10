TRANSFER GOSSIP: Pompey linked with Brighton right-back

Pompey have been linked with a loan switch for Brighton’s Rob Hunt.

According to The Argus, the Championship club are prepared to let the right-back head out on loan.

However, the 21-year-old will only depart once Liam Rosenior and Seb Pocognoli have proven their fitness following injury.

The Argus claim Pompey, along with Crawley and Oldham are monitoring the situation.

Hunt lined-up in the Seagulls’ 2-0 FA Cup victory over MK Dons at the weekend, marking his eighth appearance of the season.

Pompey have employed midfielder Gareth Evans as right-back in their past 20 League Two matches.