Transfer gossip: Pompey linked with Hawkins

Pompey are still reportedly interested in bringing Ollie Hawkins to the club.

As reported by The News, the Dagenham & Redbridge striker was on Kenny Jackett’s shopping list earlier in the summer.

The Barking & Dagenham Post reported the Daggers rejected multiple bids from the Blues for Hawkins in July.

After interest from Pompey had seemingly cooled, Hawkins, 25, is again being strongly linked with a move to Fratton Park.