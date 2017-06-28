Search

Transfer gossip: Pompey linked with keeper

Christian Walton on loan at Luton last season

Christian Burgess at Portsmouth Tennis Centre where the Aegon Southsea Trophy was moved to due to rain. Picture: David Brawn

Video: Christian Burgess talks Southsea tennis and Pompey pre-season

Pompey have been linked with a move for highly-regarded Brighton keeper Christian Walton.

According to the Argus, the 21-year-old has been earmarked for a loan spell in a bid to earn more first-team experience.

That has brought him to the attention of Pompey, Wigan and Peterborough.

The Seagulls have this summer completed a club record deal for Australian international Maty Ryan, while number one Niki Maenpaa is expected to sign a new contract.

That leaves Walton in need of match action elsewhere as he enters the final 12-months of his existing deal.

Last term he made 31 appearances for Luton and had seven outings at Southend during loan spells.

