Transfer gossip: Pompey linked with Man City goalkeeper

Pompey are among a number of clubs rumoured to be chasing highly-rated Man City goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

The 22-year-old Irishman, who was called up to the senior national team in October, has been a regular in Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad’s training sessions this season.

And according to HITC Sport, Lawlor is now set for a move away from Etihad Stadium, with a number of sides from League One and League Two said to have been in touch with the Premier League giants.

Pompey and Doncaster are the two League Two clubs linked with the 6ft4in stopper, with League One trio Bury – where he spent time on loan last season – Bristol Rovers and Chesterfield also interested.

Blues stopper David Forde, on a season-long loan deal from Millwall, has played every single league game for Paul Cook’s side this season.