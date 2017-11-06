Transfer gossip – Premier League clubs interested in Pompey defender

Have your say

Matt Clarke is attracting interest from two Premier League clubs, reports suggest.

According to the Daily Mirror, Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford are both keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

Clarke moved to the Blues from Ipswich on a three-year deal in July 2016, after spending the 2015-16 campaign on loan at Fratton Park.

The defender has made 83 appearances to date for Pompey and was a key member of the League Two title-winning side last term.

Clarke has also featured regularly since Kenny Jackett was appointed manager after returning from a hamstring injury he picked up in pre-season.