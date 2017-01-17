Transfer recruitment continues for Pompey rivals

THE LEAGUE TWO transfer activity is continuing in the January window.

Rumoured Pompey target Ian Lawlor made his debut for league leaders Doncaster at the weekend after joining from Manchester City.

The keeper signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the Keepmoat Stadium for an undisclosed fee.

Paul Cook was keen on Accrington midfielder Matt Crooks last season before he agreed a move to Scottish giants Rangers. Crooks has now moved to Scunthorpe on loan for the rest of the campaign with the Iron flying high in League One.

Portsmouth-born right-back Joe Partington will also be plying his trade in the third tier. Partington has agreed a deal with Darrell Clarke’s side from National League outfit Eastleigh.

The undisclosed fee received is believed to be a record high for the Spitfires.

Cambridge have been showing improving form to move into play-off contention, and Shaun Derry has bolstered his squad at the Abbey Stadium with a double piece of transfer business.

Jake Carroll and Paul Lewis have both joined the U’s for undisclosed fees.

Lewis arrives from Macclesfield where the midfielder was the National League outfit’s joint longest-serving player.

Left-back Carroll joins Derry’s side on a two-and-a-half year deal from Hartlepool.

Yeovil have also been busy with the double free-transfer signing of Brandon Goodship and Tom James.

Bournemouth striker Goodship moves to Huish Park after a previous loan stint last year. Wales under-19 international James signs for the Glovers after the defender cancelled his contract with the Bluebirds.

Struggling Cheltenham have landed Northern Ireland international midfielder Carl Winchester from Oldham.

The Robins have also recruited West Ham defender Alex Pike on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Malta international Luke Gambin has sealed a two-and-a-half year deal with Luton.

The winger arrives at Kenilworth Road after former loanee Alex Gilliead moved to League One side Bradford following his returning to parent club Newcastle.

Midfielder Brandon Comley has rejoined Grimsby for the rest of the season from QPR, with Accrington taking keeper Marek Rodak from Fulham on loan. Mansfield have signed Peterborough right-back Hayden White on a temporary deal for the campaign.