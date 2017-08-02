Trapani: Pompey takeover to complete tomorrow

Have your say

Michael Eisner will tomorrow become Pompey's owner.

That is the message from club board member Mark Trapani, who this afternoon revealed the timeframe for completion of the £5.67m deal.

In a tweet, Trapani wrote: 'The Deal will complete tomorrow! PUP'.

Trapani has sat on the Blues' board since April 2013 and been a member of the Pompey Supporters' Trust board since 2011.

Michael Eisner and his son, Eric, have been in England since the start of the week as the Tornante investment group closed in on the takeover.

Meanwhile, Tornante's president and chief operating officer, Andy Redman, accompanied Mark Catlin to Saturday's friendly at Crawley.

Now the deal is set to come to fruition tomorrow, bringing the curtain down on community ownership at Fratton Park.