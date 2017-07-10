Trapani to step down from Pompey and Trust boards

Mark Trapani is to step down from the board of the Pompey Supporters’ Trust.

And he will also relinquish his presence on the club board once the Tornante takeover is sealed.

The 61-year-old was a pivotal figure in the Trust’s pursuit of community ownership, which came to a successful conclusion at the High Court in April 2013.

He then took his place on Pompey’s board, one of three Trust spots granted.

However, Trapani is now not seeking re-election at the end of his three-year Trust board tenure upon its expiry in September.

Instead, the Snows BMW Portsmouth managing director will focus on cheering on the Blues from his season-ticket seat in the South stand.

Trapani has followed Scott Mclachlan in seeking to walk away from the Trust board following the decision to sell the club to Michael Eisner and the Tornante investment group.

Mclachan announced his resignation in June, with time still scheduled to serve on the group’s board. It represented his second stint in the role.

It means in total there are four places available in the forthcoming Trust elections, with Michael Saunders and Pam Wilkins also up for re-election.

That scenario will allow the potential for fresh blood into the group as they seek to reinvent themselves following the end of community ownership at Fratton Park.

As a result, new faces are being encouraged to step forward to maintain the Trust as a force.

In addition, under Eisner’s ownership there will be the introduction of a Heritage & Advisory board, which will consist of members of the Trust board. However, no longer will fans be admitted to the club board.

Those wishing to stand in the Trust election must submit their nominations by 6pm on Monday, July 31.

In terms of the election, voting papers will be sent out to qualifying members by August 4, with voting scheduled to close on September 4.

The ballot will be conducted by email and post, with results to be announced at the Trust AGM on September 21.

As in recent years, election policy permits campaigning through social media sites and in the media, while hustings will also be held to enable members to meet those standing.

For more information, contact info@pompeytrust.com