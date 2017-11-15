Triallist backed to be a Pompey asset

Have your say

ADAM HENLEY has the potential to be a Pompey asset.

The triallist has been backed by Blues first-team coach Robbie Blake, after catching the eye for the reserves on Monday night.

Blake felt the 23-year-old made a favourable impression in the goalless Premier League Cup draw at Leicester.

The Wales international slotted into his favoured right-back role, before moving into a midfield position after an injury to Theo Widdrington.

Henley is searching for a new club after being released by Blackburn in the summer, ending a 13-year association with the League One outfit.

The defender picked up 94 appearances in the Premier League and at Championship level for Rovers, before injuries hampered his progress last term.

A spell on trial with Blackpool came to nothing, with the free agent now aiming to impress Kenny Jackett.

Despite a lack of football recently, Blake felt Henley did himself no harm as the Pompey boss looked on.

Blake said: ‘He did well. Considering he’s not played a lot of football, he did well to come in and do a job.

‘Against a team who were threatening going forward, he did himself no harm really.

‘He also did a good job when we had to push him into midfield when Theo Widdrington came off.

‘That gave us another angle to look at him from.

‘Adam did really well and he should be pleased with his performance on Monday.

‘It’s modern-day football (players not having clubs).

‘There’s a lot of very good footballers who haven’t got clubs.

‘You don’t realise until you’re at a football club like this the opportunity these players are getting.

‘Collectively, on Monday, no one did themselves any harm.

‘But he could be a real asset to the football club.’