Triallist gets chance to earn Pompey move

Have your say

THOMAS JUEL-NIELSEN will get his chance to earn a Pompey future on Monday.

Kenny Jackett has confirmed the Danish defender will feature in the Premier League Cup game against Everton.

And that could see Juel-Nielsen help ease the Blues’ defensive problems.

The centre-back has been training with Pompey over recent weeks in a bid to earn a deal at Fratton Park.

The 27-year-old had been playing in Israel and Denmark before linking up with Pompey.

Jackett is looking forward to seeing the former Denmark under-17 man in a competitive environment.

He said: ‘He’ll play on Monday against Everton.

‘Training is training, so I’m looking forward to seeing him in a game.

‘He looks like a centre-back in terms of stature. He’s 27 and he has a good CV. So I’m looking forward to the game and seeing how he plays.’

The need for a defender has intensified amid Pompey’s flurry of issues at the back.

Juel-Nielsen was already training at the club before those problems reached their current heights, however.

Jack Whatmough is out long term, while Christian Burgess and Nathan Thompson are battling to be fit to face Gillingham.

Left-back pair Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Damien McCrory are also both sidelined.

Jackett is thankful for the chance to look at Juel-Nielsen.

He added: ‘Without a permanent contract he couldn’t play in the Checkatrade this week.

‘But Monday’s game is different. You can play a triallist if you like. That’s the opportunity it offers.

‘The good thing is he’s had some training with us, so he’ll know names. It’ll be great if it comes off.’