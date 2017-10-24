Triallist Karagozlu handed Pompey reserves outing

Have your say

Kings Langley youngster Ceykan Karagozlu featured for Pompey reserves in their game against Bristol City under-23s today.

The 18-year-old has been training with the Blues’ first team for several weeks and was handed an outing in the 2-0 Central League Cup defeat at Privett Park.

The midfielder played 63 minutes, before being replaced by Dan Smith in Mikey Harris’ side.

Karagozlu has featured three times for Evo-Stik Southern League premier division side Kings Langley this season.

He joined the Kings from Cockfosters during the summer.