Triallist starts for Pompey reserves at Leicester

Have your say

Pompey are running the rule over Adam Henley.

The 23-year-old is starting at right-back in the reserves’ clash against Leicester City in the Premier League Cup tonight.

Henley is a free agent having been released by Blackburn in the summer.

He made 80 appearances for the Ewood Park outfit between 2011 and 2017 after graduating through their academy– with seven of those coming in the Premier League.

Henley has also been capped twice for Wales.

Kenny Jackett has travelled to Leicester for the game to cast his eye over the American-born talent.

Conor Chaplin and Curtis Main both start in a strong Pompey side.