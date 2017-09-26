Trio nominated for Pompey Heritage & Advisory Board

The Pompey Supporters’ Trust (PST) has nominated its three representatives for the Pompey Heritage & Advisory Board.

The trio are newly-elected PST chairman Simon Colebrook, vice-chair Clare Martin and Trust stalwart Pam Wilkins.

All three were chosen following a Trust board meeting last night, which also saw Donald Vass appointed the group’s treasurer.

Pompey owners Tornante, whose idea it was to set up a Heritage & Adivsory Board following their takeover, have been advised of the nominees and, pending approval from the Football League’s Owners and Director’s Test, the confirmation process will be carried out at the first Heritage & Advisory Board meeting on October 2.

In a PST statement, Colebrook said: ‘We’re very pleased to put forward a group of people with a fantastic mix of skills and experience.

‘Pam brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of Pompey history as well as a deep understanding of how fans relate to their clubs not just at Pompey but also across the country.

‘She was also part of the original group that founded the PST with its mission to have representatives at the highest levels of the club, so I think it’s fitting that she is part of that group.

‘Clare brings many years understanding of the club from the inside and how it relates to the wider community.

‘With her role as chief executive of Pompey in the Community she is well placed to show how the football club can be a force for good in the Portsmouth region.

‘I will aim to bring my years of experience in business as a chartered accountant, as well as my knowledge and understanding of the takeover process and the structures that have been put in place as a result.

‘As chair of the PST, I will seek to represent and give voice to not just our members but also the whole Pompey fanbase by connecting with the Tony Goodall Fans Conference, the local supporters’ clubs and also through our work in social and traditional media.

‘The PST will strive to represent the interests of all fans and provide a conduit of information to the Heritage and Advisory Board.

‘Pam, Clare and I look forward to joining the representatives from Tornante, the club and the Presidents at our first meeting next Monday 2nd October.’