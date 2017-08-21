Understandable for Pompey man to have the hump

Have your say

Pompey legend Alan Knight had a sulk when not selected away at Swindon and believes players should be angry when not selected...

Some people saw Carl Baker leaving the ground on Saturday.

He went to Roko and did a gym session.

People say he should be there to support the team but he will say he was keeping himself fit.

You should have the hump when you are not selected in the squad.

I got the hump when I was dropped from teams, I have gone up in the stand and had a sulk.

When it happened to me I was sat up in Swindon, so I couldn’t go home.

You get the hump, then you reflect on it. Then you have to get back into training and prove the manager wrong.

I’ve seen plenty of players in the past storm out and go home.

You have the high profile one at the moment with Mr Costa out in Brazil, refusing to come back.

I’ve seen it with players being subbed at half-time.

Kevin Dillon changed straight into his suit and didn’t have a bath or a shower. He went straight off, took his kit and walked out of the ground.

These things happen, passions run high.

Carl decided to go and work out his frustrations in the gym.

Regarding the match, the Walsall manager felt they bossed the game on Saturday.

I don’t see how he can say that.

Apart from the goal they had one opportunity which Luke McGee did well to save with his foot.

Brett Pitman was through for us but he was stretching a bit too far and ended up putting it over the top.

It’s a good thing we didn’t lose. It finished 1-1 and I thought it was an even game.

With the penalty we were a bit fortunate maybe. But on another day they could have had a player sent off.

I think the referee was a bit overawed by the occasion. He seemed to go too far to try not to book anyone, or send anyone off.

It wasn’t particularly one-sided. I thought he spread his poor decisions over both sides.

This is a tough league, teams are well drilled and they are good technically and tactically. The teams are more organised.

In terms of strength and speed there is a marked difference.

Next we have a massive game on Saturday.

I think the pressure is more on Wigan than us.

It’s a great opportunity for the boys to go and play against their former manager.

Everyone is saying they are on fire. They do have a good squad but I still don’t see why we shouldn’t go there and give a good account of ourselves.

It’s like a cup game and the players will be bang up for it.