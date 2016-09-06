Victory over West Ham is dedicated to Mr Pompey Ladies

Pompey Ladies player Shannon sievwright gives her verdict on all the latest news around the club...

Portsmouth FC Ladies headed into the 2016-17 season under new manager, Craig Taylor, and his coaching staff, Jay Sadler (assistant), Tom Colwill (S&C coach), Shea Taylor (S&C coach) and Cameron Morrison (development squad manager).

The pre-season was a period where players and managerial staff took the opportunity to develop a rapport which may prove to be vital for success this season.

We saw a shift from military style fitness that players have been exposed to within previous pre-seasons, to training methods and exercises underpinned by sports science.

A few players kept themselves fit by playing beach soccer over the summer period for Portsmouth Ladies Beach Soccer, where they had an amazing opportunity to go to Italy for the Beach Soccer Euros.

Showcasing the technical quality our Portsmouth Ladies players possess, they managed to secure a respectable fifth place in Europe.

This season, with some senior players staying and new players coming in, the club has an opportunity to re-establish themselves under Craig Taylor’s playing philosophy.

We kicked off the season with a 2-0 defeat away to C&K Basildon, due to some defensive lapses in concentration and not taking our chances at the other end of the pitch.

Next was our first home game against West Ham.

Before the game started we had a minute silence for Mr Pompey Ladies David Coyle, who sadly passed away after a long fight with cancer.

This game was not only about the ladies getting their first win of the season but getting three points for the man who made everyone at the club smile, who initially set up the club, and a man so passionate about the ladies’ game.

The game saw Portsmouth play some superb football, leading to quality goals from Sarah Kempson (two) and Emma Sherwood.

The second half saw West Ham press us higher preventing us playing out from the back on occasions, and they got a goal back.

We managed to stay strong showing passion and determination to win.

The first of many three points for the team!