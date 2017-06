The News caught up with Christian Burgess at the Aegon Southsea Trophy.

With Pompey returning to pre-season training tomorrow the centre-back is excited about getting back to action.

Christian Burgess at Portsmouth Tennis Centre where the Aegon Southsea Trophy was moved to due to rain. Picture: David Brawn

He has heard good things about new manager Kenny Jackett.

Before pre-season he had time to catch up with some of the tennis in Portsmouth.

Burgess was cheering on Great Britain’s Laura Robson during her narrow defeat in the first round.