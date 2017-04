POMPEY boss Paul Cook was delighted with the way his side reacted when they conceded an equaliser in their league game against Yeovil today.

The Blues went ahead at Fratton Park thanks to a Gareth Evans penalty.

Pompey celebrate Jamal Lowe's goal against Yeovil. Picture: Joe Pepler.

But it took two second-half goals from Kal Naismith and Jamal Lowe to secure the three points following an own goal.