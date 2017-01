Watch video of Luton manager Nathan Jones slamming Pompey fans for their part in booing Hatters midfielder Cameron McGeehan while receiving treatment for a broken leg.

The visiting boss labelled the Fratton faithful an ‘absolute disgrace’ and accused them of lacking class in yesterday’s League Two encounter.

Pompey beat their promotion rivals 1-0, thanks to Christian Burgess’ first-half header, with substitute Gary Roberts missing a last-minute penalty.