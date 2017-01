Pompey fans have been paying tribute to former England manager Graham Taylor, and his sense of humour, after he died yesterday.

Taylor, who was a much-loved figure in football, passed away at the age of 72 from a suspected heart attack.

And among the many social-media posts of respect and remembrance for the ex-Watford and Aston Villa boss is a hilarious joke, centred on Pompey and Southampton’s fierce rivalry, which he told on Sport Relief in 2014.

See above video.