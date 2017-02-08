Video: Pompey keeper reveals penalty-saving secrets

Pompey goalkeeper Liam O’Brien has revealed his top tips for saving penalties.

The 25-year old repelled three spot-kicks in a shootout against Reading under-23s in a Checkatrade Trophy shootout back in October.

And O’Brien repeated that feat while taking part in a light-hearted penalty-save masterclass with Express FM presenter Niall McCaughan for Pompey’s YouTube channel, see above.

‘You decide where you’re going, the luck bit is obviously whether he puts it that side or not,’ said O’Brien.

‘If you go the right way you give yourself a good chance.

‘For me it all depends on the score at the time and how much time is left in the game.

‘If a team is winning two or three nil, he may open up because he has nothing to lose.

‘Whereas if it is 0-0 and it is the last minute, as far as i’m concerned from what everyone else says, the outfield players go across.

‘So it’s listening to what they’ve said and putting it into action really and so far it’s worked.’

O’Brien saved three of McCaughan’s five penalties, before scoring four out of five himself.

‘Yeah, I don’t mind,’ said O’Brien when quizzed about whether he would be willing to take penalties for the team.

‘I can find it left and right. Whichever side you want!’