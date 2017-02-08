Video: Pompey reserves’ 4-2 win at Wolves

Here are the highlights from Pompey reserves’ 4-2 win over Wolves under-23s last night.

The Blues fell behind after 10 minutes through Connor Ronan’s 25 yard free-kick.

Nicke Kabamba immediately headed in from a set-piece to draw Pompey level, though, before Kal Naismith finished from close range.

The visitors then extended their lead early in the second half, when Connor Johnson turned Brandon Haunstrup’s cross into his own net.

Donovan Wilson finished for Wolves to halve the defecit with 15 minutes to go.

But youngster Dan Smith came off the bench to score Pompey’s fourth and secure the victory, which put Mikey Harris’ men top of Premier League Cup Group D.