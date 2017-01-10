Vote: Pompey fringe players to depart?

Paul Cook admitted on portsmouth.co.uk there could be January departures of fringe players as he strives to strengthen his first-team squad.

The Blues boss is keen to recruit during the transfer window, with a striker his priority.

But we want to know who you would like to see depart this month and possibly free up some funds to boost Pompey’s recruitment drive.

A shortlist of those fringe players Cook refers to has been drawn up.

