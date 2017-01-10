Vote: Pompey fringe players to depart?

Paul Cook admitted on portsmouth.co.uk there could be January departures of fringe players as he strives to strengthen his first-team squad.
The Blues boss is keen to recruit during the transfer window, with a striker his priority.
But we want to know who you would like to see depart this month and possibly free up some funds to boost Pompey’s recruitment drive.
A shortlist of those fringe players Cook refers to has been drawn up.
All you have to do now is cast your vote.
The question is: From Paul Cook’s fringe players, who would you like to see depart Pompey in the transfer window?
A Yes vote means they should leave.
A No vote means Cook should keep them.