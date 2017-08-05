Search

Vote: Pompey man of the match

Pompey's Brett Pitmann heads at goal during their 2-0 win against Rochdale at Fratton park today. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South
Pompey's Brett Pitmann heads at goal during their 2-0 win against Rochdale at Fratton park today. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South
Pompey's Brett Pitmann celebrates scoring his first goal of the match against Rochdale. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Jackett: First win is great feeling

0
Have your say

BRETT Pitman scored twice in the second half to give Pompey a 2-0 win against Rochdale in their first League One game of the season.

Luke McGee, the Blues’ 21-year-old goalkeeper, kept a clean sheet in the Fratton Park result this afternoon.