Vote: Pompey man of the match

BRETT Pitman scored twice in the second half to give Pompey a 2-0 win against Rochdale in their first League One game of the season.
Luke McGee, the Blues’ 21-year-old goalkeeper, kept a clean sheet in the Fratton Park result this afternoon.
