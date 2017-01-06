Vote: Where will Pompey finish the season?

Pompey’s defeat to Doncaster last night left them 10 points adrift of the League Two leaders.

It also saw them firmly routed to fourth place in the table – four points adrift of third-place Carlisle who have a game in hand.

That gap could be extended tomorrow, with Carlisle away to Colchester.

Meanwhile, the Blues might even see themselves drop to fifth if Wycombe win their game in hand on Paul Cook’s side.

It’s left us wondering where you think Pompey might end the season?

