Walsall v Pompey: referee watch

Brett Huxtable will be the man in the middle for Pompey’s game against Walsall today.

Here’s all you need to know about the man in the middle...

Who is he?

Huxtable has been a Football League referee since last season. Beforehand, he spent four years in the National League.

The Devon-born referee has been in the middle for 41 matches in total.

He is yet to referee a Championship or Premier League game.

Has he taken charge of Pompey previously?

Huxtable officiated the Blues once last season.

That was Pompey’s 2-1 victory against Leyton Orient at Fratton Park. Huxtable booked Michael Doyle that day, as well as Orient’s Nigel Atangana.

He also replaced Kevin Johnson in the Blues’s 1-0 against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup during the 2015-16 campaign.

What’s his record this season?

Today’s referee has taken charge of three games this season and dished out seven yellow cards.

Huxtable handed out four conditions in Playmouth’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday.

Who are his assistants?

Huxtable will be assisted by Simon Knapp and Andrew Williams at Fratton Park.

Lee Venamore will be the fourth official.