Warne lauds rare Rotherham away victory at Pompey

For Rotherham, it was a first win on the road since April 2016.

Plenty for Paul Warne’s side to celebrate then following yesterday’s 1-0 triumph at Pompey.

Jon Taylor’s well-struck first-half goal separated the sides in a poor match blighted by driving rain and wet conditions.

Certainly the 436 travelling supporters savoured the victory which lifted the Millers up to 12th in League One.

And boss Warne felt his troops thoroughly deserved a rare win on their travels.

He told Rotherham’s official website: ‘It obviously means a lot.

‘Our performances this season have been good, and we probably haven’t had the lucky bounce of the ball now and again, but at Pompey we set-up a little bit different.

‘I thought we were hard to break down and we created a lot of half-chances, enough to win the game. I am really pleased, a lot of fans came which was impressive, especially as it was on TV, and they kept with us. ‘It was a nice feeling for everyone.

The Millers manager added: ‘It is always nice to win football matches, but away from home is even better.

‘I said to the lads before the game that a win would push us up the league straight away, with two home games coming. The lads performed really well, there were a lot of changes but overall we deserved to win.’

‘It isn’t enjoyable when you are losing, and I didn’t want the lads to lose faith in what we are trying to do.

‘I think we did everything right, we have prepared the lads perfect for every game, and I have had no regrets.

‘Unfortunately until yesterday we haven’t had the results. It is nice to win away from home.

‘I said before the game to the players that the team that go out epitomise me.

‘I am not a man about money and cars, and all that. I do care what people think about me, I want my players to play like they are representing me.’