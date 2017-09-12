Warnock reveals Pompey managerial regret

Neil Warnock has revealed never managing Pompey is one of his main regrets in football.

And that’s despite admitting he’s come ‘close’ to making Fratton Park his home during a career in management that spans nearly 40 years.

The Cardiff boss, who was named the Championship manager of the month for August, disclosed his disappointment in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The 68-year-old was asked which ground he found the toughest to visit.

He confessed that the home of the Blues was always an away trip that proved problematic, with the Fratton faithful always drowning out his instructions to players.

Warnock then revealed that he’s sorry the right opportunity never arose to take charge of Pompey.

When questioned on his toughest away ground he said: ‘Portsmouth because you can never hear. It drowns you out and you can never shout anything out to your players.

‘The fans are so loud. They’re brilliant fans.

‘It’s probably one of my regrets... never managing Portsmouth. I’ve been close to managing them.’

In March 2014, The News revealed that Warnock was sounded out about replacing Richie Baker after his brief spell in charge at PO4 came to a sudden end.

The former QPR, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace boss was also earmarked to take over at Fratton Park in 2005, before being pipped to the job by the returning Harry Redknapp.