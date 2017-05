Here’s a swift glimpse of We’re On Our Way - our souvenir special celebrating Pompey’s championship-winning season.

The 52-page magazine is on sale from today, priced £2, from all newsagents and outlets including branches of Martin McColls, The Co-operative, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

For those not in the area, call 023 9266 7666 to order or email subscriptions@jpress.co.uk for further details.