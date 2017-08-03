Watch: Eisner meets the Pompey players

Have your say

Michael Eisner has met with the Pompey players after he completed his takeover of the club.

The Blues’ new American owner was introduced to the squad and manager Kenny Jackett at their Roko training base as they prepare for their League One opener with Rochdale.

Saturday’s fixture is a sell-out, with Eisner and his Tornante Group colleagues set to attend.

And he got to know the players a bit better ahead of the big kick off with a walk around the training ground.

Watch the video courtesy of the club’s official youtube channel.