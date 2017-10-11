WATCH: Football commentator Ian Darke describes 'addiction' of supporting Pompey

Have your say

Football commentator Ian Darke has likened supporting Pompey to an 'addiction' as he prepares for a showcase of club memories.

The BT Sport commentator and lifelong Fratton fan will host Life and Chimes – The Pompey Story - a two-hour show that takes place on Monday, October 16, at the Kings Theatre in Southsea.

Ian Darke

Many former players will share their memories during the evening, with Paul Walsh, Kevin Dillon, Kevin Ball, Vince Hilaire, Colin Garwood, Noel Blake, John Milkins, Kit Symons, Andy Awford, Alan Knight, Ray Crawford, Guy Butters, Martin Allen, Mark Chamberlain and Richard Hughes among those expected.

And former Pompey boss Harry Redknapp has recorded a special message in which he offers an olive branch to fans who criticised him for taking the manager's job at arch-rivals Soiuthampton.

Profits will be handed to Pompey in the Community, the Oakley Waterman Foundation and the Pompey Supporters’ Trust.

In our video interview outside a windswept Fratton Park, Darke describes Pompey as a 'special club.'

The commentator says that for him, supporting the club has always been like 'an addiction.'

Life and Chimes – The Pompey Story takes place on October 16 at 7.30pm and is suitable for those aged 18-plus.

To book, visit kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/events/life-and-chimes or call 023 9282 8282.