Watch: Former Pompey midfielder stuns European giants

As English football gets excited over the cup runs of Sutton United and Lincoln City, over in France former Blues midfielder Romain Padovani has been doing his best to cause an enormous upset.

Currently playing for Chambly in the third tier of French football, Padovani – who played 22-times for the Blues – found himself drawn to play former European champions Monaco in the Coupe de France.

After coming back from 3-0 down, Chambly performed a minor miracle to force extra-time, before Monacco sailed into a 5-2 lead.

With the game looking to be over, Padovani stepped up to hit a fierce bending effort from outside the area to give the minnows renewed hope.

Sadly for Padovani, there was to be no upset.

But his wonderful strike left a notable mark on the Ligue 1 leaders.

The Frenchman was brought to the Blues in 2013 by Guy Whittingham.

He played 22 games, scoring once, before leaving in the summer of 2014 on a free transfer.

Skip to 3:11 on the video to see Padovani’s strike.