WATCH - Harry Redknapp: 'I'd have been gone if Pompey hadn't pulled off the Great Escape'

Harry Redknapp has revealed he believes he would have been sacked if Pompey had not pulled off their Great Escape.

In a video recorded by Pompey fans Ian and Margaret Marshall, the former Fratton boss says he was nearly in tears at the end of the 2-1 victory at Wigan in 2006 that sealed Pompey's Premiership survival after a stunning run of results.

Pompey celebrate the Great Escape victory at Wigan in 2006

And he reveals: 'If we'd have got relegated, that would have been the end of me.'

The video was recorded by Iand and Margaret as part of a series for the Life and Chimes - The Pompey Story show held at the Kings Theatre in Southsea last week.

In other videos, Redknapp has a special message for Pompey fans, talks about promotion to the Premiership and runs through his favourite games in the top flight.