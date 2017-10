Harry Redknapp says getting Pompey promoted to the Premier League was the most enjoyable time of his long career in football.

The former Fratton boss talks about the 2002-03 title-winning season in a video shot at his home by Pompey fans Ian and Margaret Marshall.

Pompey players celebrate promotion in 2002-03

It was one of a series recorded for the Life and Chimes - The Pompey Story show held at the Kings Theatre in Southsea on Monday.

In another of the videos, Redknapp gave a message to fans who criticised him when he left the club.